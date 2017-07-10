July 11 Bellamy's Australia Ltd:

* Update - Camperdown CNCA registration suspension

* CNCA has made enquiries and requested certain information of Camperdown and DAWR (as relevant Australian regulator).

* Suspension of Camperdown's CNCA registration does not impact current production or sale of Bellamy's 'Australian label' or 'Chinese label' product

* Co is advised that CNCA has not made any findings against Camperdown and is following its processes and procedures, which Co respects

* Believes Camperdown has a "strong case" and is working closely with representatives of DAWR

* Bellamy's is continuing its upgrade works at Camperdown facility following Bellamy's acquisition early this month

* Suspension of Camperdown's CNCA registration relates only to manufacture of third-party products at Camperdown facility

* Company will continue to rely on third party manufacturers to manufacture its 'Chinese label' product into China.

* Can confirm that none of enquiries raised by CNCA relate to micro- biological or contamination issues or Camperdown's recent change of ownership.

* Co requested a short voluntary suspension while it considers impact of camperdown cnca license suspension on retail component of its entitlement offer