July 11 Bellamy's Australia Ltd:
* Update - Camperdown CNCA registration suspension
* CNCA has made enquiries and requested certain information
of Camperdown and DAWR (as relevant Australian regulator).
* Suspension of Camperdown's CNCA registration does not
impact current production or sale of Bellamy's 'Australian
label' or 'Chinese label' product
* Co is advised that CNCA has not made any findings against
Camperdown and is following its processes and procedures, which
Co respects
* Believes Camperdown has a "strong case" and is working
closely with representatives of DAWR
* Bellamy's is continuing its upgrade works at Camperdown
facility following Bellamy's acquisition early this month
* Suspension of Camperdown's CNCA registration relates only
to manufacture of third-party products at Camperdown facility
* Company will continue to rely on third party manufacturers
to manufacture its 'Chinese label' product into China.
* Can confirm that none of enquiries raised by CNCA relate
to micro- biological or contamination issues or Camperdown's
recent change of ownership.
* Co requested a short voluntary suspension while it
considers impact of camperdown cnca license suspension on retail
component of its entitlement offer
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: