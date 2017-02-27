BRIEF-Balkan and Sea Properties plans capital increase
* Said on Monday that it plans to issue 1.6 million new shares of BGN 1.00 face value and BGN 13.50 issuing value
Feb 28 Bellamy's Australia Ltd
* Registration of bellamy's products with china fda,bga-bal.ax
* Bellamy's confirms that its manufacturing contract with bega remains in place
* Bellamy's may need to seek CFDA registration discussions with other manufacturers, as well as Bega
* Notes Bega Cheese Ltd's ASX announcement yesterday, 27 february 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
GENEVA, March 7 Fiat Chrysler's chief executive Sergio Marchionne remains interested in seeking a merger with General Motors, saying on Tuesday that such a deal was still attractive after GM's sale of its European operations to PSA Group.
RIYADH, March 7 Saudi Arabia has promised to launch major development projects towards the end of 2017 to re-energise an economy which has been hit by austerity measures, industry sources told Reuters.