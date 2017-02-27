Feb 28 Bellamy's Australia Ltd

* Registration of bellamy's products with china fda,bga-bal.ax

* Bellamy's confirms that its manufacturing contract with bega remains in place

* Bellamy's may need to seek CFDA registration discussions with other manufacturers, as well as Bega

