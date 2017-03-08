FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-Bellamy's says it has been served with a further representative proceeding
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 8, 2017 / 4:41 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Bellamy's says it has been served with a further representative proceeding

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 8 (Reuters) - Bellamy's Australia Ltd-

* Bellamy's acknowledges further class action

* Proceeding has been filed by Maurice Blackburn Lawyers on behalf of applicant

* Been served with a further representative proceeding filed against Bellamy's

* Statement of claim includes allegations in relation to misleading or deceptive conduct and continuous disclosure obligations

* Proceeding filed by Maurice Blackburn Lawyers is separate to representative proceeding filed by Slater & Gordon Limited

* Proceeding brings claim on behalf of certain shareholders who acquired interest in co between 14 April 2016 and 9 Dec 2016 inclusive Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

