5 months ago
BRIEF-Bellatrix Exploration Ltd Q4 FFO $0.03 per share
March 15, 2017 / 8:49 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Bellatrix Exploration Ltd Q4 FFO $0.03 per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 15 (Reuters) - Bellatrix Exploration Ltd:

* Bellatrix Exploration Ltd. Announces fourth quarter and year end 2016 financial and operating results

* Qtrly FFO $0.03

* Says total net debt reduced by $321 million in 2016

* Qtrly average daily sales volumes oil equivalent 31,888 boe/d

* Bellatrix exploration ltd - continues to protect its long term strategic plan through an active hedging program

* Says in 2017, Bellatrix plans to expand its drilling efforts across our core west central Alberta Acreage

* Says 2017 guidance table below is unchanged from initial guidance metrics announced January 5, 2017

* Bellatrix Exploration Ltd - Charles Kraus, company's current vice president has been promoted to executive vice president Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

