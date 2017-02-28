UPDATE 3-Card payment device maker Verifone probes breach - Blog
* Breach limited to about two dozen gas station convenience stores
Feb 28 Belle Corp
* Resignation as member of the board and as president and chief executive officer of Frederic C. Dybuncio
* Election of Manuel A. Gana as director, president & ceo and designation of Jackson T. Ongsip as executive vice president & cfo to take effect on 15 march Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Southside Bancshares Inc - following Sam Dawson's resignation as director, board of directors reduced size of board from 14 to 13 directors Source text: (http://bit.ly/2lUQEoa) Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, March 7 Brazil's largest low-income homebuilder, MRV Engenharia e Participações SA, posted a 1.2 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit to 142 million reais ($46 million), missing analysts' expectations as it launched fewer units than planned.