March 31 (Reuters) - Belle Mare Holding Ltd:

* FY ended Dec 2016 profit before tax of 939.6 million rupees versus 48.4 million rupees year ago

* FY revenue of 38.0 million rupees versus 46.9 million rupees year ago

* Net profit was 939.2 million rupees principally due to net gain on derecognition of financial assets of 866.4 million rupees