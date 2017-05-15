BRIEF-Bellerophon Q1 loss per share $0.60

May 15 (Reuters) - Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc:

* Bellerophon reports first quarter 2017 financial results and provides business update

* Q1 loss per share $0.60

* Bellerophon Therapeutics - believes that as of march 31, 2017, it has sufficient funds to satisfy its operating cash needs for at least next 12 months

* Bellerophon Therapeutics - at March 31, 2017, co had cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and marketable securities of $17.1 million compared to $20.5 million at December 31, 2016