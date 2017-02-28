Feb 28 Bellevue Group AG:
* Operating profit at 14.5 million Swiss francs ($14.40
million) - increase in recurring revenues - assets under
management at record high
* FY group operating profit declines 41 pct to 14.5 million
Swiss francs
* FY recurring revenues increase to 81 pct of total revenues
* Board of directors reiterates its shareholder-friendly
dividend policy and will propose a tax-free cash dividend of
1.00 franc per share
* FY profit before tax just under 1 million francs, owing to
impairment and write-down announced in December of 2016
($1 = 1.0066 Swiss francs)
