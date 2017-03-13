FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Bellicum Pharmaceuticals posts Q4 net loss $19.9 mln
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 13, 2017 / 8:17 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Bellicum Pharmaceuticals posts Q4 net loss $19.9 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 13 (Reuters) - Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Bellicum Pharmaceuticals provides operational update and reports financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2016

* Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc - Bellicum ended year on December 31, 2016 with cash, restricted cash and investments totaling $113.4 million

* Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc - expects that current cash resources will be sufficient to meet operating requirements through at least Q1 of 2018

* Bellicum Pharma- projected cash outlays in 2017 include about $15 million for capital projects, primarily completion of buildout of in-house facilities

* Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc - reported a net loss of $19.9 million for Q4 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.