March 16 Bellus Health Inc

* Press release - Bellus Health announces the sale of subsidiary Thallion Pharmaceuticals to Taro Pharmaceuticals

* Bellus Health Inc - deal for total consideration of CA$2.7 million

* Bellus Health Inc- in addition will receive a portion of certain post-approval revenues related to shigamab program

* Bellus Health Inc - "upfront proceeds from this transaction also meaningfully extend our cash runway to Q4 2018"