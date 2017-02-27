BRIEF-Genworth Financial says stockholders adopted deal with China Oceanwide Holdings Group
* Stockholders adopted previously announced merger agreement with China Oceanwide Holdings Group
Feb 27 Belmond Ltd
* Belmond Ltd. Reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.01 from continuing operations
* Q4 earnings per share $0.07
* Q4 revenue $114.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $124.6 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Belmond Ltd - Expect that co's Brazilian Hotels will continue to face difficulties associated with country's fragile economic environment
* Belmond Ltd - Same store revpar for owned hotels for Q4 of 2016 decreased 7% over prior-year quarter on a constant currency basis
* Belmond Ltd - Sees FY same store worldwide owned hotel revpar growth guidance on a constant currency basis of 1% - 5%
* On a constant currency basis, sees Q1 2017 revpar growth guidance of down 11% to down 7% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Pharma stocks fall after Trump says he will cut drug prices
SAO PAULO, March 7 Brazil's National Treasury has received about $2.4 billion worth of investor bids for Tuesday's reopening of a 6 percent, dollar-denominated bond due in April 2026, a person with direct knowledge of the transaction said on Tuesday.