July 6 Belmond Ltd:

* Belmond says on July 3, amended and restated its existing senior secured credit facility that had been entered into on March 21, 2014 - SEC filing

* Belmond Ltd - A&R credit agreement increases principal borrowed under credit facility through an increase in the term loan under the credit facility

* Belmond - credit facility under a&r credit agreement consists of 603.4 million seven-year term loan, $100 million 5-year, multi-currency revolving credit facility

* Belmond Ltd - term loan consists of a $400 million U.S. Dollar-Denominated tranche and a €179 million Euro-denominated tranche

* Belmond - co entered into amended and restated credit facility ( 'A&R credit agreement') with its wholly-owned subsidiary belmond Interfin Ltd, others

* Belmond Ltd - interest on the U.S. Dollar-Denominated tranche of the term loan will be calculated at libor plus a 2.75% margin

* Belmond Ltd - interest on the Euro-denominated tranche will be calculated at euribor plus a 3.00% margin

* Belmond Ltd - intends to utilize majority of balance of proceeds for future capital needs related to the company's 2020 strategic growth plan