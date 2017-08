March 31 (Reuters) - Beluga NV:

* FY turnover 5.8 million euros ($6.20 million) versus 4.1 million euros year ago

* FY operating loss 70,000 euros versus loss 229,000 euros year ago

* FY net loss attributable to co shareholders 24,000 euros versus loss of 238,000 euros year ago

* To offer no dividend for FY 2016