Nigeria forex reserve dips slightly in June from a month ago -cenbank
LAGOS, June 30 Nigeria's foreign exchange reserve stood at $30.25 billion by June 28, down 0.36 percent from a month ago, central bank data showed on Friday.
June 30 Bemis Company Inc:
* Bemis Company announces actions to reduce cost structure
* Bemis Company Inc - annual savings run rate targeted at $55 to $60 million
* Bemis Company Inc - cost to implement actions estimated between $100 to $120 million
* Bemis Company Inc - activities will result in a reduction of approximately 300 positions, or 5 percent of global administrative workforce
* Bemis Company Inc - cost savings from the changes will be approximately $20 million over next three years
* Bemis Company - has definitive plans to close 2 manufacturing facilities, work performed at these facilities will be transferred to other bemis locations
* Bemis Company Inc - will initiate closing of one of the facilities in 2017 and other in 2018
* Bemis Company Inc- company will initiate closing of one of the facilities in 2017 and other in 2018
* Bemis Company Inc - cost savings from changes will be approximately $20 million over next three years
* Bemis Company Inc - benefits from two manufacturing plant closures will be approximately $10 million when fully implemented
* Bemis Company Inc - restructuring and cost savings plan initiated to improve profitability by reducing manufacturing and administrative cost structure Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CHICAGO, June 30 With a budget deal elusive and a midnight Friday deadline fast approaching, Illinois faces a crisis that threatens everything from its education system to government payrolls and the likelihood of becoming the first U.S. state ever with a junk credit rating.