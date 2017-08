April 27 (Reuters) - Bemis Company Inc:

* Bemis company reports first quarter results and provides updated 2017 outlook

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $2.50 to $2.60

* Sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share $2.44 to $2.54

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.55

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.58

* Bemis company - results this quarter were impacted by lower-than-expected unit volumes and operational issues in u.s. Packaging segment