June 2 (Reuters) - SPORT LISBOA E BENFICA FUTEBOL SAD :

* SAYS JOSE ANTONIO DOS SANTOS BUYS 1.8 MILLION SHARES IN BENFICA, NOVO BANCO SELLS ITS FULL STAKE OF 7.97 PERCENT AT 1.05 EUR/SHARE

* SAYS JOSE ANTONIO DOS SANTOS REACHES 12.7 PERCENT OF VOTING RIGHTS IN BENFICA

