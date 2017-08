May 29 (Reuters) - BENI STABILI SPA

* SAYS CONVERSION PRICE OF BONDS INTO ORDINARY SHARES HAS BEEN MODIFIED FROM € 1.0001 TO € 0.9853 STARTING FROM 29 MAY

* SAYS CHANGE OF CONVERSION PRICE REFERS TO CONVERTIBLE BONDS DUE 2021 Source text: bit.ly/2rxzPa1 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)