BRIEF-Benitec Biopharma says key pre-clinical data on muscular dystrophy published in nature communications

April 4 (Reuters) - Benitec Biopharma Ltd:
* Benitec Biopharma Ltd - key pre-clinical data on oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy (opmd) published in nature communications
* Benitec Biopharma Ltd - data from studies show ddrnai approach to 'silence and replace' mutant pabpn1 protein, results in correction of muscular dystrophy
* Benitec Biopharma - data from studies show ddrnai approach to 'silence and replace' mutant pabpn1 protein, results in correction of key clinical features of opmd
* Benitec Biopharma Ltd - bb-301 is currently in preclinical development and benitec plans to initiate ind-enabling studies later this year