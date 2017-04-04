FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Benitec Biopharma says key pre-clinical data on muscular dystrophy published in nature communications
April 4, 2017 / 12:34 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Benitec Biopharma says key pre-clinical data on muscular dystrophy published in nature communications

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 4 (Reuters) - Benitec Biopharma Ltd:

* Benitec Biopharma Ltd - key pre-clinical data on oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy (opmd) published in nature communications

* Benitec Biopharma Ltd - data from studies show ddrnai approach to 'silence and replace' mutant pabpn1 protein, results in correction of muscular dystrophy

* Benitec Biopharma - data from studies show ddrnai approach to 'silence and replace' mutant pabpn1 protein, results in correction of key clinical features of opmd

* Benitec Biopharma Ltd - bb-301 is currently in preclinical development and benitec plans to initiate ind-enabling studies later this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

