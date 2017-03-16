BRIEF-Bep International says co and two co's enter into non-legally binding memorandum of understanding

March 16 (Reuters) - Bep International Holdings Ltd

* Bep Capital Limited and two companies entered into a non-legally binding memorandum of understanding

* MOU for three years and can be terminated by any one of parties giving at least 3 months' written notice to other parties

* MOU for strategic cooperation in relation to, among other things, cooperation by parties to seek and explore investment opportunities in renewable energy sector.