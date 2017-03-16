FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-Bep International says co and two co's enter into non-legally binding memorandum of understanding
#First Republic News
March 16, 2017 / 12:44 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Bep International says co and two co's enter into non-legally binding memorandum of understanding

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 16 (Reuters) - Bep International Holdings Ltd

* Bep Capital Limited and two companies entered into a non-legally binding memorandum of understanding

* MOU for three years and can be terminated by any one of parties giving at least 3 months' written notice to other parties

* MOU for strategic cooperation in relation to, among other things, cooperation by parties to seek and explore investment opportunities in renewable energy sector. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

