3 months ago
BRIEF-Berendsen says Elis' revised proposal significantly undervalues co
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
#Financials
May 18, 2017 / 7:52 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Berendsen says Elis' revised proposal significantly undervalues co

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 18 (Reuters) - Berendsen Plc:

* Berendsen plc - statement regarding possible offer

* Berendsen - confirms that it has, together with its advisers, carefully reviewed preliminary and conditional proposal made by ELIS on 16 may 2017

* Board of berendsen unanimously concluded that revised proposal very significantly undervalues Berendsen and its prospect

* Berendsen does not see basis for any further discussions with elis.

* Does not see basis for any further discussions with elis.

* Board is highly confident that delivery of this strategy will generate significant future shareholder value

* Berendsen - presented its strategy in march 2017 and board is highly confident that delivery of this strategy will generate significant future shareholder value

* Company has already begun to see some of expected benefits from implementation of strategy.

* Believes elis is making an opportunistic attempt to acquire berendsen whilst it is implementing its capital investment programme

* Board believes this value should accrue fully to berendsen shareholders alone. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

