FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-Berendsen sees 2017 profitability more H2 weighted
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
March 3, 2017 / 8:28 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Berendsen sees 2017 profitability more H2 weighted

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 3 (Reuters) - Berendsen Plc

* Final results

* Underlying revenue grew 2 pct to £1.1 billion; reported revenue grew 9 pct

* Fy revenue rose 9 percent to 1.11 billion stg

* Adjusted operating profit of 161 million stg, in line with trading update in october 2016

* Dividend increased by 5 pct to 33.0p, reflecting positive outlook for growth and ongoing balance sheet strength

* Final dividend 22.5 pence per share

* Second half performance impacted by legacy issues in UK textiles

* Group continues to take significant steps to resolve issues that surfaced in UK in 2016

* Profitability in 2017 will be more second half weighted

* First half of 2017 will continue to be impacted by legacy operations in UK

* Expect further progress across rest of group in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.