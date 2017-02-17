Feb 17 Berentzen Gruppe Ag

* Forthcoming changes in supervisory board

* Has been informed by Frank Forster (deputy chairman of supervisory board), Dirk Markus and Martin Schoefer, that they would be resigning from positions as supervisory board members from May 19

* Will make proposals for nominations to fill vacant positions on supervisory board at regular annual general meeting