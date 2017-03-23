Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
March 23 Berentzen Gruppe AG:
* FY consolidated revenues rise 7.3 pct to 170.0 million euros
* FY consolidated EBIT rises 38.2 pct to 10.5 million euros
* Proposed dividend of 0.25 euros per share
* Early refinancing of bond will significantly cut financial expenses as of 2018
* Board is anticipating for FY 2017 another rise in revenue and results in comparison to 2016 financial year
* Plans are for consolidated revenues to reach a level of between 170.4 million euros and 179.2 million euros in 2017
* Consolidated EBIT and consolidated EBITDA to range from 11.2 to 12.4 million euros and/or from 17.8 to 19.7 million euros in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
BASEL, Switzerland, March 23 Swiss watchmakers expect the market to stay challenging this year with the United States, their second-biggest market, showing no signs of recovering, executives told Reuters at an industry fair in Basel.