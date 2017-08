May 10 (Reuters) - BERENTZEN GRUPPE AG:

* THE GROUP'S REVENUES AND RESULTS CONTINUE TO GROW IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2017

* Q1 CONSOLIDATED REVENUES RISE BY 3.7 % TO EUR 40.7 MILLION

* Q1 CONSOLIDATED EBIT RISES 21.9 % TO EUR 1.6 MILLION

* FULL-YEAR OUTLOOK FOR 2017 REAFFIRMED: ONGOING PROFITABLE GROWTH ANTICIPATED