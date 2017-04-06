BRIEF-Access Bio signs contract worth 2.0 bln won
* Says it signed a 2.0 billion won contract with PFSCM (Partnership for Supply Chain Management) to provide malaria RDT in Congo
April 6 BERGENBIO ASA
* BERGENBIO ASA - SUCCESSFUL COMPLETION OF INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING
* WILL ISSUE 16,000,000 NEW SHARES IN CONNECTION WITH OFFERING ( "NEW SHARES") RAISING GROSS PROCEEDS OF NOK 400 MILLION
* SHARES IN OFFERING ARE PRICED AT NOK 25 PER SHARE
* Says it received Japan patent on April 14, for mesenchymal stem cells-hydrogel-biodegradable or mesenchymal stem cells-hydrogel-undegradable support composition for skin regeneration or wound healing