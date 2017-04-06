April 6 BERGENBIO ASA

* BERGENBIO ASA - SUCCESSFUL COMPLETION OF INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING

* WILL ISSUE 16,000,000 NEW SHARES IN CONNECTION WITH OFFERING ( "NEW SHARES") RAISING GROSS PROCEEDS OF NOK 400 MILLION

* SHARES IN OFFERING ARE PRICED AT NOK 25 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)