May 23 (Reuters) - BERGENBIO ASA:

* Q1 NET LOSS NOK 65.1 MILLION VERSUS LOSS NOK 20.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 OPERATING LOSS NOK 65.8 MILLION VERSUS LOSS NOK 20.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* THE COMPANY IS PROGRESSING FOUR PHASE II CLINICAL TRIALS WITH BGB324 TOWARDS SIGNIFICANT VALUE INFLECTION POINTS, WITH READ-OUTS EXPECTED IN 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)