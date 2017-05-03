FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Berjaya Assets says a unit acquired 6.65 mln ordinary shares in 7-Eleven Malaysia
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Casinos & Gaming
May 3, 2017 / 10:11 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Berjaya Assets says a unit acquired 6.65 mln ordinary shares in 7-Eleven Malaysia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 3 (Reuters) - Berjaya Assets Bhd-

* Unit acquired 6.65 million ordinary shares representing 0.60% equity interest in 7-Eleven Malaysia Holdings Berhad

* Deal for total cash consideration of approximately 10.74 million RGT or at an average price of RM1.61 per SEM share

* Following the acquisitions, the BAssets group now holds about 2.22% equity interest in SEM

* Acquisitions are not expected to have any material impact on the net assets, earnings of group for current fy ending 30 june 2017 Source text (bit.ly/2p4LaJ5) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.