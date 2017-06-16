BRIEF-Fortuna to hold EGM on Romanian acquisitions in August
* says to hold EGM on Aug 1 for approval of acquisition of Romanian firms Bet Active Concept S.R.L., Bet Zone S.R.L., Public Slots S.R.L. and Slot Arena S.R.L.
June 16 Berjaya Assets Bhd :
* Sublime Cartel acquired 4 million ordinary shares in Berjaya Food between 29 May to 15 June 2017 for consideration of about 5.84 million rgt Source text : (bit.ly/2szUtqO) Further company coverage:
* says to hold EGM on Aug 1 for approval of acquisition of Romanian firms Bet Active Concept S.R.L., Bet Zone S.R.L., Public Slots S.R.L. and Slot Arena S.R.L.
* Year-Ago qtrly revenue 1.48 billion rgt and net profit 104.7 million rgt