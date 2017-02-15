FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-Berjaya Land says unit enters deal for disposal of entire 70 pct stake in Berjaya Long Beach
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Casinos & Gaming
February 15, 2017 / 11:09 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Berjaya Land says unit enters deal for disposal of entire 70 pct stake in Berjaya Long Beach

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Berjaya Land Bhd

* Unit entered into capital contribution transfer agreement for disposal of entire 70 percent stake in Berjaya Long Beach Limited liability co

* Deal for a cash consideration of about VND333.25 billion

* Deal for disposal of co's entire 70.0% stake in Berjaya Long Beach Limited Liability to Sulyna Hospitality Hotel Restaurant Travel Service

* Disposal is not expected to have any material effect on earnings of the bland group for current financial year ending 30 April 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.