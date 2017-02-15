BRIEF-Berjaya Land says unit enters deal for disposal of entire 70 pct stake in Berjaya Long Beach

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Berjaya Land Bhd

* Unit entered into capital contribution transfer agreement for disposal of entire 70 percent stake in Berjaya Long Beach Limited liability co

* Deal for a cash consideration of about VND333.25 billion

* Deal for disposal of co's entire 70.0% stake in Berjaya Long Beach Limited Liability to Sulyna Hospitality Hotel Restaurant Travel Service

* Disposal is not expected to have any material effect on earnings of the bland group for current financial year ending 30 April 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: