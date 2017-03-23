BRIEF-Lottotech reports FY pre-tax profit of 112.2 mln rupees
* FY profit before income tax of 112.2 million rupees versus 51.1 million rupees year ago
March 23 Berjaya Land Bhd
* Unit entered into a share purchase agreement for acquisition of total of 70 percent stake in Hotel Integrations Sdn Bhd
* Deal for cash consideration of 1.365 million RGT or at 6.50 RGT per HISB share Source text: (bit.ly/2mXqcM9) Further company coverage:
BERLIN/FRANKFURT, March 24 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0715 GMT.