BRIEF-Berjaya Land Bhd posts qtrly net profit 88.6 million rgt
* Year-Ago qtrly revenue 1.70 billion rgt and net loss of 458.6 million rgt Source (http://bit.ly/2rKvvkm) Further company coverage:
June 20 Berjaya Sports Toto Bhd:
* Qtrly net profit 72.5 million rgt
* Qtrly revenue 1.48 billion rgt
* Year-Ago qtrly revenue 1.48 billion rgt and net profit 104.7 million rgt
* Proposed dividend of 3 sen per share Source text (bit.ly/2smo5X9) Further company coverage:
* Says Tasneem Karriem has been appointed as chief executive officer of GPI Group