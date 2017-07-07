FOREX-Dollar firms after strong U.S. jobs report, backs Fed hike view
* Fed still on track to raise rates in December (Updates prices, adds comment)
July 7 Berkshire Hathaway Energy :
* Berkshire Hathaway Energy - EFH Corp would be required to pay to co a termination fee of $270 million under certain circumstances - SEC filing
* Berkshire Hathaway Energy - Consideration in acquisition of Oncor is expected to be paid entirely in cash
* Berkshire Hathaway Energy - BHE’s primary shareholder has committed to provide capital to fund entire purchase price
* Berkshire Hathaway Energy - BHE expects to fund purchase price with capital from its shareholders and by issuing BHE debt Source text : (bit.ly/2syhOFF) Further company coverage:
* Fed still on track to raise rates in December (Updates prices, adds comment)
(Corrects 8th paragraph to say 10-year Bund yields hit 18-month high, instead of six-month high) * U.S. nonfarm payrolls jumped by 222,000 jobs in June * Yields initially fall before most turn higher on day * 10-year yield hits more than 8-week high * 2-,3- yr yields stable to lower on U.S. wage, unemployment data By Sam Forgione NEW YORK, July 7 Most U.S. Treasury yields rose on Friday, with longer-dated yields briefly hitting multi-week highs, after mixed