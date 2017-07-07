July 7 Berkshire Hathaway Energy :

* Berkshire Hathaway Energy - EFH Corp would be required to pay to co a termination fee of $270 million under certain circumstances - SEC filing

* Berkshire Hathaway Energy - Consideration in acquisition of Oncor is expected to be paid entirely in cash

* Berkshire Hathaway Energy - BHE’s primary shareholder has committed to provide capital to fund entire purchase price

* Berkshire Hathaway Energy - BHE expects to fund purchase price with capital from its shareholders and by issuing BHE debt