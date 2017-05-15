BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway raises share stake in Apple Inc

May 15 (Reuters) - Berkshire Hathaway Inc

* Berkshire Hathaway Inc raises share stake in Apple Inc to 129.4 million shares from 57.4 million shares - sec filing

* Berkshire Hathaway Inc cuts share stake in Wabco Holdings by 13.7 percent to 2.9 million shares

* Change in holdings are as of march 31, 2017 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of dec 31, 2016 Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2017 (bit.ly/2pQgrA1) Source text for quarter ended Dec. 31, 2016: (bit.ly/2pQ2hyG) Further company coverage: [AAPL.O, BRKa.N, WBC.N]