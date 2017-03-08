BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway says Bridger Coal Company received imminent danger order

March 8 (Reuters) - Berkshire Hathaway Inc:

* Says on March 5, Bridger Coal Company received imminent danger order at its underground mine located near rock springs

* Berkshire Hathaway - Bridger Coal Company immediately completed actions to abate concern

* Berkshire Hathaway-incident involved single operator performing cleaning operations on top of dump truck without personal fall protection equipment

* Berkshire Hathaway - federal mine safety and health administration terminated section 107(a) order