5 months ago
BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway says Bridger Coal Company received imminent danger order
#Financials
March 8, 2017 / 10:56 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway says Bridger Coal Company received imminent danger order

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 8 (Reuters) - Berkshire Hathaway Inc:

* Says on March 5, Bridger Coal Company received imminent danger order at its underground mine located near rock springs

* Berkshire Hathaway - Bridger Coal Company immediately completed actions to abate concern

* Berkshire Hathaway-incident involved single operator performing cleaning operations on top of dump truck without personal fall protection equipment

* Berkshire Hathaway - federal mine safety and health administration terminated section 107(a) order Source text: (bit.ly/2nfZI8j) Further company coverage:

