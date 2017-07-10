July 10 Berkshire Hathaway Inc
* Berkshire Hathaway Inc News release
* Berkshire Hathaway Inc - Warren E. Buffett, chairman of
Berkshire Hathaway, today converted 12,500 of his class A shares
into 18,750,000 class B shares
* Berkshire Hathaway - of the class b shares, 18.6 million
have been donated to five foundations
* Berkshire Hathaway Inc - with current gift, however, more
than 40% of his 2006 holdings have been given to five
foundations
* Berkshire Hathaway Inc - buffett has never sold any
shares of Berkshire
* Berkshire Hathaway - five foundations include bill &
Melinda Gates foundation, Susan Thompson Buffett foundation,
Sherwood Foundation, Howard G. Buffett foundation, novo
foundation
* Berkshire Hathaway - Buffett intends to have all of his
Berkshire shares given to philanthropy through annual gifts to
be completed 10 years after his estate is settled
