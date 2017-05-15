BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway ups share stake in American Airlines, Southwest Airlines

May 15 (Reuters) - Berkshire Hathaway Inc

* Berkshire Hathaway Inc ups share stake in American Airlines Group by 8.2 percent to 49.3 million shares

* Berkshire Hathaway Inc ups share stake in Southwest Airlines Co by 10.3 percent to 47.7 million shares

* Berkshire Hathaway Inc cuts share stake in Delta Air Lines inc by 8.3 percent to 55.0 million shares

* Berkshire Hathaway Inc - change in holdings are as of March 31, 2017 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of Dec 31, 2016 Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2017 (bit.ly/2pQgrA1) Source text for quarter ended Dec. 31, 2016: (bit.ly/2pQ2hyG)