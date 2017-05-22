May 22 Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc
* Berkshire Hills to acquire Commerce Bancshares
* Berkshire hills bancorp inc - Deal for all-stock
transaction valued at $209 million
* Berkshire hills bancorp inc says deal anticipated to be
4-5% accretive to earnings per share in 2018 before transaction
costs
* Berkshire's total assets are expected to increase to $12
billion including $2.2 billion in acquired commerce assets
* Two Commerce board members are expected to join
Berkshire's board upon completion of transaction
* Says definitive agreement has been approved by unanimous
votes of boards of directors of both companies
* Under terms of agreement,each outstanding share of
commerce common stock to be exchanged for 0.93 shares of co's
common stock
* Says will acquire commerce and its subsidiary, Commerce
Bank and trust in an all-stock transaction
