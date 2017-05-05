BRIEF-PBF Energy announces intention to offer $725 mln of senior notes
* PBF Energy announces intention to offer $725 million of senior notes
May 5 Berkshire Hathaway Inc:
* Says it had $27.8 billion stake in Wells Fargo & Co as of March 31 - SEC filing
* Says it had reported a $27.6 billion stake in Wells Fargo & Co as of Dec. 31, 2016
* Says it had $11.2 billion stake in IBM as of March 31 - SEC filing
* Says had reported $13.5 billion stake in IBM as of Dec. 31, 2016 Source text - (bit.ly/2peBf3D) Further company coverage:
* CEO Phillip Frost reports purchase of 9,200 shares of co's common stock on May 19 - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2rt5xov) Further company coverage:
* Citi Trends, Inc. urges stockholders to vote “for” its director nominees on the blue proxy card