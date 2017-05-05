May 5 Berkshire Hathaway Inc:

* Says it had $27.8 billion stake in Wells Fargo & Co as of March 31 - SEC filing

* Says it had reported a $27.6 billion stake in Wells Fargo & Co as of Dec. 31, 2016

* Says it had $11.2 billion stake in IBM as of March 31 - SEC filing

* Says had reported $13.5 billion stake in IBM as of Dec. 31, 2016