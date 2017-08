Feb 25 (Reuters) - Berkshire Hathaway Inc

* Berkshire hathaway says its lubrizol specialty chemicals unit took $365 million pretax loss related to q4 disposition of an underperforming business--annual report

* Berkshire says pretax profit from manufacturing, service and retailing rose $1.3 billion in 2016; would have fallen but for precision castparts, duracell purchases Further company coverage: