Nigeria forex reserve dips slightly in June from a month ago -cenbank
LAGOS, June 30 Nigeria's foreign exchange reserve stood at $30.25 billion by June 28, down 0.36 percent from a month ago, central bank data showed on Friday.
June 30 Berkshire Hathaway Inc:
* Berkshire Hathaway Inc News release
* Bank of America Corp announced plans to increase quarterly dividend to $0.12 per share on June 28
* When Bank of America increases quarterly dividend, co will exercise warrants to acquire 700 million shares of Bank of America at $7.142857/share
* Expects to use $5 billion of Bank of America Corporation 6% preferred stock that currently owns as consideration to acquire common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
CHICAGO, June 30 With a budget deal elusive and a midnight Friday deadline fast approaching, Illinois faces a crisis that threatens everything from its education system to government payrolls and the likelihood of becoming the first U.S. state ever with a junk credit rating.