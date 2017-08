BRIEF-Bertrandt H1 revenues up 2.6 pct at 497.2 million euros

May 10 (Reuters) - Bertrandt AG:

* INCREASED REVENUES FOR BERTRANDT IN THE FIRST HALF OF FISCAL 2016/2017, BUT REVISED ASSESSMENT FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF THE FISCAL YEAR AS A WHOLE

* H1 OPERATING PROFIT 35.6 MILLION EUR VERSUS 42.2 MILLION EUR YEAR AGO

* INCREASED ITS REVENUES IN FIRST HALF OF FISCAL 2016/2017 BY 2.6 PERCENT TO EUR 497.2 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR EUR 484.8 MILLION)

* H1 OPERATING PROFIT WAS EUR 35.6 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR EUR 42.2 MILLION)

* INTENDS TO MAINTAIN ABSOLUTE AMOUNT OF DIVIDEND OF EUR 2.50 IN ITS PROPOSAL FOR APPROPRIATION OF PROFITS FOR 2016/2017 AND TO DEVIATE FROM ITS 40 PERCENT DIVIDEND POLICY TO BENEFIT OF SHAREHOLDERS

* CONSIDERS A MEDIUM-TERM ANNUAL REVENUE GROWTH OF EUR 20 TO 50 MILLION AND AN OPERATING PROFIT RELATIVE TO REVENUES OF BETWEEN SEVEN AND NINE PERCENT AS REALISTIC

* EXPECTS FY INCREASE IN REVENUES OF UP TO EUR 30 MILLION OVER PREVIOUS YEAR (FIGURE EXPECTED UNTIL NOW: EUR 30-70 MILLION)

* FY OPERATING PROFIT RELATIVE TO REVENUES WILL BE BETWEEN SIX AND EIGHT PERCENT (UNTIL NOW: EUR 0-3 MILLION HIGHER THAN IN PREVIOUS YEAR)