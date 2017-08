May 31 (Reuters) - BERTRANDT AG:

* WAS ABLE TO INCREASE ITS TOTAL REVENUES BY 2.6 PERCENT TO EUR 497.6 MILLION IN THE FIRST HALF OF FISCAL 2016/2017‍​

* OPERATING PROFIT WAS EUR 35.6 MILLION IN THE FIRST SIX MONTHS, WHICH IS EQUIVALENT TO A MARGIN OF 7.2 PERCENT‍​

* H1 POST-TAX EARNINGS WERE EUR 25.0 MILLION‍​ Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)