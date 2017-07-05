BRIEF-Eclat Textile says 2016 dividend record date is July 31
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders with record date on July 31
July 5 BESIKTAS:
* SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH PLAYER KEPLER LAVERAN LIMA FERREIRA (PEPE) FOR 2 YEARS
* TO PAY EUR 9.5 MILLION IN TOTAL TO PLAYER FOR 2017/2018 AND 2018/2019 SEASONS
HONG KONG, July 5 Tencent Holdings, China's largest social media and gaming company, agreed on Wednesday to feature its video content on the smart TVs of China's biggest television maker TCL Corp to expand its content dominance from mobile phones to living rooms.