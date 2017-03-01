FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Best Buy Co announces two-year $3 bln share repurchase plan
#Market News
March 1, 2017 / 12:11 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Best Buy Co announces two-year $3 bln share repurchase plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 1 (Reuters) - Best Buy Co Inc

* Best Buy Co Inc - two-year $3 billion share repurchase plan

* Best BUY CO INC - 21 pct increase in quarterly dividend to $0.34 per share

* Best Buy Co Inc - board of directors approved a new $5 billion share repurchase authorization for company's common stock

* Best Buy Co Inc - company is targeting a non-GAAP dividend payout ratio between 35 pct and 45 pct.

* Best Buy Co - new $5 billion share repurchase authorization supersedes existing authorization dated June 2011 which had $2.2 billion in purchases remaining Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

