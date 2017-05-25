FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Best Buy Co Inc's Q1 GAAP EPS $0.60 from continuing operations
May 25, 2017 / 11:12 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Best Buy Co Inc's Q1 GAAP EPS $0.60 from continuing operations

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 25 (Reuters) - Best Buy Co Inc

* Best Buy reports better-than-expected first quarter revenue and profit

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.60 from continuing operations

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q2 2018 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.57 to $0.62

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.60 from continuing operations

* Qtrly enterprise revenue $8,528 million versus $8,443 million

* Qtrly enterprise comparable sales up 1.6% percent

* Sees enterprise revenue in range of $8.6 billion to $8.7 billion for Q2

* Sees enterprise comparable sales change in range of 1.5% to 2.5% in Q2

* Sees enterprise revenue growth of approximately 2.5% in FY2018

* Now expecting FY revenue growth of approximately 2.5% versus original guidance of approximately 1.5%.

* Updating FY topline guidance to reflect better-than-expected Q1 results and Q2 guidance

* Expecting full year non-GAAP operating income growth of 3.5% to 8.5% versus original guidance of 1% to 3% growth.

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.59, revenue view $8.48 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* A 52-week basis, enterprise revenue growth of approximately 1.0%

* FY revenue view $39.88 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue view $8.28 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

