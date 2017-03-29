FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Beston Global Food Company says Parmesan cheese is back in production at Murray Bridge
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 29, 2017 / 4:53 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Beston Global Food Company says Parmesan cheese is back in production at Murray Bridge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 29 (Reuters) - Beston Global Food Company Ltd

* Parmesan cheese is back in production at murray bridge after a five-year hiatus

* gearing up for commissioning of new mozzarella line at murray bridge plant towards end of 2017.

* Began production of its first batches of popular hard cheese destined for consumers across country, and overse

* "we aim to reach 250 tonnes of hard cheese production capacity in coming 12 months"

* Parmesan production alone required five additional staff while our wider expansion in hard cheese represents 15 new local jobs

* "expecting more equipment to arrive in coming months in time for mozzarella production to begin later in year" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.