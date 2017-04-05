FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 5, 2017 / 1:35 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF- Beston Global Food Company updates on major Australian retail distribution agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 5 (Reuters) - Beston Global Food Company Ltd

* BFC announces major australian retail distribution agreement

* Has secured a contract to supply a major national australian wholesaler with a range of BFC manufactured food products.

* Given timing of orders, revenue impact for BFC will primarily be in next financial year, 2017-18, and beyond Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

