BRIEF- Beston Global Food Company updates on major Australian retail distribution agreement

April 5 (Reuters) - Beston Global Food Company Ltd

* BFC announces major australian retail distribution agreement

* Has secured a contract to supply a major national australian wholesaler with a range of BFC manufactured food products.

* Given timing of orders, revenue impact for BFC will primarily be in next financial year, 2017-18, and beyond