5 months ago
BRIEF-Beston Global Food says relinquished convertible notes in Paris Creek
April 3, 2017 / 11:38 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Beston Global Food says relinquished convertible notes in Paris Creek

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 4 (Reuters) - Beston Global Food Company Ltd :

* Relinquishment of investments in B-D. Farm Paris Creek and Wellington Dairy Farm

* Beston global food company ltd - transactions will provide proceeds to bfc of $7.0 million which will be used to further expand dairy operations of BFC

* Beston global food - in agreement with b.-d. Farm paris creek, relinquished its convertible notes in paris creek and agreed to sell wellington dairy farm to paris creek

* Beston global food company ltd - relinquished its convertible notes in paris creek and agreed to sell wellington dairy farm owned by bfc to paris creek Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

