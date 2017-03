March 9 Bet At Home Com AG:

* Plans to pay dividend of 7.50 euros ($7.91)per share

* Ordinary dividend of 2.50 euros per share (fy 2015: 2.25 euros) and an extraordinary dividend of 5.00 euros per share