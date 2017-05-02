BRIEF-Bet At Home Q1 EBIT down at 4.6 mln euros

May 2 (Reuters) - Bet At Home Com AG:

* Gross betting and gaming revenue increased by 23.0% in the first quarter of 2017

* Guidance for full year 2017 confirmed

* Q1 gross betting and gaming revenue increased by 23.0% to 37.2 million euros ($40.58 million)

* Q1 EBIT amounted to 4.6 million euros, thus 2.6 million euros down year-on-year (Q1 2016: 7.3 million euros)

* Q1 net betting and gaming revenue therefore increased by 20.2% to 29.4 million euros (Q1 2016: 24.5 million euros).

* In Q1 of 2017, earnings before taxes (EBT) therefore amounted to 4.9 million euros(Q1 2016: 7.9 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9167 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)